Vietnam vet business grants available

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 133 of Oakland County has received a grant from the Oakland County Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs.

The chapter wants to share the grant money with eligible Vietnam veteran business owners whose business resides in Oakland County and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact Al Tarlo, Sr., at ait16fast@hotmail.com or 248-397-8873 (home) or 248-496-4871 (cell).