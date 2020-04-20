Viola LaBarge, 103

LaBarge, Viola; age 103. Died peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020 at the Inn at Cass Lake assisted living of Waterford.

Viola is the beloved wife of the late Louis (d.1990); dear mother of Sally Dubre-Biron, Gene LaBarge, Nancy (Dexter) Walz and Judy Loehne. Mrs. LaBarge is also survived 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren. In addition, Viola is the sister-in-law to Shirley Dixon and special niece Mary Jo Ahern. Sadly, she is preceded in death by her daughter Cathy LaBarge, daughter-in-law Audrey LaBarge, son in law Albert Biron and son in law Larry Loehne.

Born on October 19, 1916 to Robert and Lucy Vance in Cass City, Mrs. LaBarge was the third of eleven children. The Vance family moved to Pontiac in 1923. Viola went on to graduate from Pontiac High School (Class of 1935) and married the love of her life, Louis LaBarge on New Year’s Eve that same year. Retiring from National Food Store in 1968, She and Louis owned and operated Schroeder’s Service Station in Pontiac for twenty-two years where she did the bookkeeping.

She created so many memories for her grandchildren while they “went to work” with grandma using an old fashion adding machine to count pennies. In her spare time, Viola loved playing cards, bingo, trips to the casino, playing bunco and following the Detroit Tigers. She was a beautiful seamstress and continued sewing costumes and special dresses for her great-great grandchildren until the age of ninety.

Traveling was a true passion for Viola. Many memories were made with her family with trips throughout Europe and the United States. She was the maker of memories for her children and grandchildren at their cottage in Copemish. She was always fun, creative and had an incredible memory and never forgot a name. She was the master storyteller and always had a silly tale or tongue twister ready to make someone laugh, especially herself. She didn’t mix words and never left you wondering what she was thinking. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.

Due to the current health considerations, funeral services for Viola will be held in a private setting with immediate family present at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Following the private prayer service, Interment will follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of customary tributes, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital. www.stjude.org.

Thank you for keeping Viola and her entire family in your thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Viola’s online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com.