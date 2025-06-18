Virga Marie DeWitt, 58

Virga Marie DeWitt of Clarkston; passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2025; age 58. Virga was born on July 30, 1966, in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of the late James “Bud” and Janet Noble. Loving mother of Eddie DeWitt (David Powers) and Hunter DeWitt. Loved stepmother of Ashley (Aaron) Ball. Beloved sister of Penny Cremer (Jamie Hess), Jamie (Tom) Cook, and the late James “Moose” Noble. Adored aunt of Brooke (Derrick) Nichols, Alexis, James, and Lawton Noble, and the late Jason Cremer. Proud great aunt of Peyton, Kaylee, Carter, Daniel, and Warren. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.

Virga worked as a Claim Analyst at Traveler’s Insurance. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and baking. Virga had a great sense of humor. Oftentimes she would lighten the mood with her jokes. Most importantly, Virga loved spending time with her family and was a loving and devoted mom.

Visitation Monday, June 16 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral Service Tuesday, June 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Ortonville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com