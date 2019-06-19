Volunteers needed

Installation of new playground equipment in Depot Park will be this Thursday-Saturday. An experienced installer will lead the project, but 15-18 volunteers are needed for each day. No experience is needed and lunch will be provided. Workers are asked to stay all day, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Volunteer by calling the city office at 248-625-1559.
