Voting equipment test

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ELECTION COMMISSION

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

FOR THE

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 9 for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Cari J. Neubeck

Clerk

PUBLISHED Wednesday, January 15, 2020

POSTED: Wednesday, January 15, 2020