Voting equipment test

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
ELECTION COMMISSION
COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT
FOR THE
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 9 for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.
Cari J. Neubeck
Clerk
PUBLISHED Wednesday, January 15, 2020
POSTED: Wednesday, January 15, 2020