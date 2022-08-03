Coming up on Saturday, August 13, at 9 a.m. at the Clarkston Junior High School track, Walk For Hope will support mental health wellness and suicide prevention.

Register at calvaryinfo.org and all ages welcome with children free – $20 individual with T-shirt OR $30 family with two T-shirts. T-shirts also available for $10. Become a sponsor by visiting calvaryinfo.org, emailing LIFE@Calvary-Lutheran.org or calling 248-625-3288.