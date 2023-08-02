Walter Doll, 82

DOLL

Walter James Doll, born May 28, 1941, in Detroit, died peacefully on July 30, 2023 at the age of 82.

Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Ann Marie Doll (nee MacIntosh), by his loving wife of 44 years Susan L Doll (nee Fitch), his siblings Virginia Buscavage, Bill Doll, Donald Doll, Edward Doll, and Howard Doll, sister-in-law Dianne Doll, brothers-in-law Nick Bodner and Rick Wedge, niece Linda Hutchinson, nephew Billy Doll, and extended family Boots and Bop Pfeffer.

He will be deeply missed by his sisters Janet Bodner, Diane McCarthy, Sharon (Lou) Malek, and Karen Wedge, sisters-in law Zita Doll and Judy Doll, brother-in-law Mike (Linda) Fitch and numerous nieces and nephews.

Walt is also survived by his cherished extended family Bob and Donna Tarsi. Father to Dawn (Bob) BonAmi, Denise (Rob) Cote’, Robert (Dawn) Doll, Craig Doll (Jamie), Kelli Baumgras, and Jacob Doll. Grandpa to Samantha Doll, Scott (Alex) BonAmi, Branden Doll (Templar), Eric (Katie) BonAmi, Ryan Cote’ (Hannah), Heather and Bryenna Doll, Mason and Austin Doll, Kassandra (Shawn) Bednarski and Richard (Emma) Drost. Great grandfather of five.

Walter was a proud graduate of St. Gregory Catholic High School. He was a Twin Pines milkman, owning his own truck and route. He retired from the Auburn Hills Police Department as a detective after 36 years of dedicated service.

Walt was a humble, kind, and loving soul who will be truly missed. He demonstrated his Catholic faith with a compassionate heart and loved helping everyone. He would’ve given anyone the (plaid) shirt off his back.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway. A memorial service will follow. AHPD Chaplain Doneral Johnson to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to McLaren Hospice or the Auburn Hills Police and Fire Benevolent Association.