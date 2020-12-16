Walter Forbes, 77

Walter R. Forbes, of Holly, passed away on December 6, 2020 at 77 years of age.

Dear father of Kelly Forbes, Christopher Forbes, and Kimberly (Chad) Cooper, grandfather of Remington, Maclain, Jackson, Mitchell, and Kaiya, brother of Susan (Patrick) McKenzie, John (Cecilia) Forbes, Ken (Daughn) Forbes, and Lynda Forbes.

Preceded in death by the mother of his children, Sandra Scorobet Forbes.

Walt was a master electrician and owned and operated Walt Forbes Electrical for over 50 years. A big car and boat enthusiast, Walt liked his cars, boats, and women fast.

He will be fondly remembered for raising some hell on Lake Oakland and spending the evening at Deer Lake Racquet Club.

Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.

