Walter Plajstek, 77

PLAJSTEK

Walter Joseph Plajstek, a devoted husband, father, doting grandfather, and friend, passed away Aug. 3, 2023 at the age of 77 after his most recent two-year fight with cancer.

Resident of Commerce Township, formerly of Clarkston.

Born to the late Walter and Eleanore Plajstek in Detroit on May 24, 1946, Walter was raised alongside his siblings Carolyn (the late Dr. Luis Cabal), Diana (Jim), Maryann (Dean), Joe (Becky), and Kathy in Hamtramck, spending many summers on the water at Russell Island. Walter attended the University of Detroit and earned his bachelor’s degree in biology.

Walter leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Joanne Plajstek (nee Zurek). Together, they built a beautiful life filled with family, memories, and love. Walter is survived by his children, Christine Forster (Kevin) and David Plajstek (Diana). He was an incredibly proud “Papa” to his grandchildren Jacqueline, Felicia, Bella, Sam, Amelia, and Bridgette. Nothing made him grin more than spending time with or hearing stories from his grandchildren. He was always found cheering them on during sporting and school events.

Walter was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Schell (Jake). During this indescribable loss, he found peace through his faith, in God’s higher plan, and the eternal connection he shared with Becky.

Walter was a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Warren. Blessed with many skills, he worked many, many other jobs to provide for his family.

Walter was a friend to many, always ready with a helping hand. His abilities and curiosity to “fix things” made him irreplaceable to his family and friends. He loved WARM weather, the water, golf, fun cars, a little fishing, and spending every possible day over the last 38 years at their cottage on Five Lakes in Clare.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kellogg Eye Center (www.michiganmedicine.org/giving/areas-support/giving-kellogg-eye-center), at U of M Health, or the St. Bonaventure Capuchins (www.thecapuchins.org/donate).

A visitation in honor of Walter will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston, from 4-9 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. A memorial mass will be held the following day, Friday, Aug. 11, at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Waterford, starting at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10 a.m.

To share memories or offer condolences, visit the Wint Funeral Home website at www.wintfuneralhome.com or connect with the family on social media. Walter’s legacy will live on through the stories and memories shared by those whose lives he touched. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.