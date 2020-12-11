Walter Roschek, Jr., 70

Walter Thomas (Tom) Roschek, Jr. passed away on December 9, 2020 on his 70th birthday.

Tom is survived by his wife Karen Roschek (Clark), son Tom Roschek III, and daughter Krista Nesbit (husband Joel, daughter Reagan), step-son Joshua Clark (wife Crystal, sons Joshua and Mason, daughter Layla), step-son Jerry Clark (wife Amanda, daughter Kaya), step-daughter Justine Clark (son Judah), and step-daughter Stephanie Clark.

Tom served in the US Navy before completing his BBA in marketing at Eastern Michigan University. There he met his first wife, Pattie (Hatch) – they married in 1976. They lived in California and Texas before moving back home to Michigan in 1984 where they happily raised Tommy and Krista.

In 1993, Pattie died of cancer. Through this difficult time, he found strength and love in caring for his children.

In September 2004, he met Karen in San Diego and she lit up his life. They married on November 11, 2011 and were very happy together. They lived in California, Illinois, and, most recently, Indiana.

Tom had a long and successful career in the steel industry. He loved to drive – he wouldn’t miss an opportunity to drive across the country to see friends and family. He had a passion for planes – we think he missed his calling as an airline pilot. He was an avid golfer but loved nothing more than spending time with family.

Tom was fun and funny; he was a blast to be around. He was forthright and you always knew where he stood on a topic. Tom was giving and would jump at the chance to help his loved ones the best he could.

He was a passionate patriot and loved our country. A devout Catholic, he would attend mass regularly.

I think we can all agree that Tom was taken too soon by something that shouldn’t exist, however, he had a strong faith and was confident God had a plan for him.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 17 at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 S. Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, at 11 a.m. with family visitation at 10 a.m. Service will be at 1 p.m. Please note, only 25 people at a time will be permitted inside the funeral home. People will be rotated so everyone will have some time to pay their respects.

Immediately following the service, a procession will go to Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Only 20 people will be allowed at the cemetery. Masks must be worn and one will be provided if individuals need one.