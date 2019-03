Wanda L. BURKLOW

BURKLOW, Wanda L.; of Clarkston; passed away March 14, 2019; age 99; preceded in death by husband Samuel; dear mother of Michael (Carolyn); grandma of Stefanie (Brian) Locke & Jonathan (Angela) Burklow; great grandma of Jacob, Ethan, Mikayla, Brianna, Aaron, Aspen, Sawyer, J.T. & Elizabeth Joy; preceded in death by siblings: Ellajean Hensley, Dollie Johnson, Susie McDowell, Evelyn McDowell, Bessie Pickering, Claude Hensley, Mary Russell & Clyde Hensley. Wanda attended Clarkston Community Church and enjoyed caring for her family. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 19th at 12:30pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with friends visiting at 11:30am. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church.

