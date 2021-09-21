Wanda Timmons, 80

Wanda Lee Timmons, of Clarkston, passed away September 20, 2021 at the age of 80.

Preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Phillip E. Sr. of over 50 years, son Phillip Jr., grandson Jaylen Hassan, siblings Karen Fox, Sharon Welch, and Chris Babler.

Loving mother of Linda Hassan and Pamela (Patrick) Wilson-Hulett, proud grandma of Phillip (Kate Whelan) Timmons, Adar (LaOndra) Hassan III, Mason Wilson, David Wilson, Justin Hulett, and Katie Psotka, great-grandma of Prince Ali Hassan and King Damani Hassan, and sister of Richard (late Shirley) Babler.

Wanda was extremely proud of all the students she had the privilege of driving over the course of her career on Bus 88 in Clarkston. Wanda continued to drive buses for the Genesee Intermediate School District until her retirement. She was full of love and known for her warm embracing hugs.

Funeral service is Sunday, September 26 at noon at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit Saturday, September 25 from 3-8 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Seymour Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wanda’s name to an organization of your choice.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.