Warren Chester Frasa

FRASA, Warren Chester; age 75; of Frostproof, FL and previously of Clarkston, MI passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Prior to retiring to Florida, Warren worked for 38 years as an engineering manager for General Motors. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a cook during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy. He is survived by his sons Craig (Dawn) Frasa of Burlington, WI and Mark (Laura) Frasa of Waterford, MI, sister Barbara Gaves of Macomb, MI, special companion Maye Stutts of Lakeland, FL and four grandchildren, Emily, Darren, Aaron and Taylor. A private service and burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery will be held. Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com