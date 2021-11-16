Water grant

EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes & Energy) has awarded source water protection grant funds to 30 Michigan public water systems for the 2022 grant cycle.
These grants will help fund programs to protect those clean water sources and to educate the public about where their water originates and how best to ensure it remains healthy.
Independence Township was awarded $4,390 as part of the $367,936 overall amount distributed as part of the grant program.
