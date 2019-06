PUBLIC NOTICE

Independence Township’s Consumer Confidence Report with the 2018 Water Quality Results is available online and can be viewed on the township’s website http://www.indetwp.com/ www.indtwp.com You can also pick up the report at the Department of Public Works, 6050 Flemings Lake Road. Normal business hours are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Barb Pallotta, Clerk

Charter Township of Independence