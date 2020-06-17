Wendi Word’s: Salute to seniors

Congratulations Class of 2020!

You made it!

Not just through your 12-plus years to graduation, but you made it through the crazy last few months.

When you began your senior year, you weren’t thinking about how the year was going to be cut short. You were just looking forward to the last year and making memories before beginning the next chapter in your life.

Kudos to Clarkston Community Schools for making commencement happen. It wasn’t the commencement ceremony everyone is used to. But it happened. Seniors walked across the stage last Friday and smiled big for family and friends.

The bonuses – the decorated vehicles celebrating seniors, CCS staff and faculty holding up signs throughout the entire day for seniors, seniors staying around cheering for their friends as names were called on the stage. And, my personal favorite was decorating the tops of the caps.

The next day continued with a Commencement Cruise throughout town. I hope you had fun and visited all the places and people you wanted to see.

I hope, if anything, the last few months showed you things don’t always go as planned. It sometimes might get topsy-turvy and a little stressful. You will make it through.

I am sorry for those who didn’t get to have those last senior moments – performing on stage, competing in FIRST Robotics competitions, competing in their spring sports, walking through the hallways the last time as a student and so many more.

Good luck to you in all your future endeavors! Please keep us updated here at The Clarkston News. Of course, if you don’t, your parents or grandparents will!

I leave you with a few words from Dr. Seuss:

“So be sure when you step. Step with care and great tact and remember that Life’s a Great Balancing Act. Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left.

And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.) Kid, You’ll Move Mountains!

You’re off to great places, Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So… get on your way.”