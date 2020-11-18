Wendi’s Word: Boys, dogs & a monkey

A short tale about a boy and his dog…err….dogs and a monkey.

Soon to be two years old, Oliver carries around four stuffed animals, his buddies. It started with a puppy puppet, which was in his older brother’s pile of stuffed animals.

Oliver also took over possession of Little Monkey Lost puppet, a baby monkey in an apple. It’s actually a toy I would greet people with at my old retail job. I will admit I sold quite a few on those days.

The skills pay off now when Oliver hands the baby monkey over to me.

His other buddies are a stuffed husky dog, he instantly fell in love with in the store. The husky is a good nap go-to, least for the last few weeks.

As for Jonathan, soon to be five years old, he never had a set stuffed animal he would carry around. For bedtime, he would rotate stuffed animals.

Now he is fine with no bedtime buddies.

At least he is still fine with reading a few books at bedtime which are now in holiday rotation. I cleaned off the few shelves in his room and one of his book bins to put the Christmas books out.

It’s the most I have done for holiday decorating at this time – the last couple weekends have been busy as one Saturday I spent the day scrapbooking.

I did a little over 15 pages and barely made a little dent in Jonathan’s first year album. But, only a few more months to go in his album. I just need to get all the scrapbook totes into the office…after I reorganize it just a bit. There is still a lot of odds and ends to put away or push away.

As for my usual November National Novel Writing Month task, I did pretty good the first few days. I hit 7,000 in the first three days. From there, I didn’t hit the 1,667-words per day goal.

What I did do was flip-flop extra time I had between reading and writing. Most of what I wrote was long-hand and I didn’t count it on the NaNoWriMo website.

But less than two weeks left in the November challenge, I could hit 50,000 words by Monday, Nov. 30. It’s been done before – with lots of caffeine and little sleep.

Ah, the magic of NaNoWriMo.

Happy Thanksgiving! Stay well!