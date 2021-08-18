Wendi’s Word: Brother bond

Five-year-old Jonathan opens his arms to the side and asks his two-year-old little brother, Oliver, for a hug.

Oliver walks up and leans in for a hug. It will continue for a few more moments and may or may not happen a couple more times a day – the sweet brother moment.

Jonathan keeps growing into his big brother role, it’s easier now when Oliver is able to do so much more.

He will hold Oliver’s hand and lead him or ask him if he wants to read a certain book or play with a particular toy. It’s great when Oliver says yes. It’s a little harder when Oliver says no because he is his own person and may not want to read or play with what Jonathan has offered.

It’s harder because it may turn into a brother battle – Oliver holding strong onto his stand he does not want to play with the offered toy and Jonathan has turned his question into a command of you will take this toy. There may be some biting, some crying, some yelling.

Then, sometimes there is silence. The good silence. Like right now, Oliver is playing with trains in the sunroom and Jonathan is creating with the different colored pipe cleaners.

It’s going to be different when Jonathan starts Kindergarten next week – back to the school schedule. I was ready. JD had four full days of preschool last year. I was ready until the email arrived with Meet the Teacher day and time. He’s going to be in Kindergarten. Tear.

He has definitely grown – the 10-plus boxes and plastic totes of clothes in the garage, sized 3-months to 2-Toddler shows the growth. No more small clothes. No more baby toys.

Honestly after spending most of my Sunday bringing the boxes out of the basement, I really don’t want to take them back into the basement. Crossing my fingers this week’s garage sale will make a good dent in all of the boys stuff.

Jonathan got into the garage sale spirit on Sunday. He peered out of the garage door, holding up a toy vacuum cleaner and said he wanted to sell it. I said no because it was Oliver’s toy and he still plays with it.

Though, I am contemplating going back into the basement and go through more plastic totes like bags. I went through the collector Barbies once. I could take another look. Hmmm….