Wendi’s Word: Pieces of Vue

It’s a noise not heard too often, but when you hear it you definitely know what it is – the crunch.

I heard the crunch last Thursday as I was heading into the gas station to pre-pay for gas. I closed my eyes for a millisecond and turned around.

I knew where the crunch came from as I was the only vehicle parked. I walked to the front of my Saturn Vue and two pieces from her front, left side sat on the pavement with two screws.

My gaze traveled up to the cracked, grey of her exterior. As far as I could tell it was only cosmetic.

The gentleman who hit my Vue and I exchanged information and sometime this week my husband will get an estimation for repairs. I was and still am quite calm about it. I wasn’t in the vehicle. My kids weren’t in the vehicle. Plus, the Vue hasn’t really had anything major happen to her in her 214,000 miles in the last 13-plus years. Don’t get me wrong, I am sad, but she’s driveable.

As for the boys, three-year-old Jonathan’s new phrase is “I don’t know” complete with shoulder shrug and hands up for the nonverbal indication he doesn’t know.

With his three-month-old brother, Oliver, he tries to be helpful. He wants to lift him up. He helps out in other ways without realizing it, like giving brother a toy.

And Oliver, there is a light in his eyes when he watches Jonathan, reflecting a combination of admiration, curiousity and love for his bigger brother.

Though when the camera is out, they want nothing to do with the moment being captured. I foretell family photos are going to be a little bit rough.

March is Reading Month and Jonathan has hit 400 books in his 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten goal, receiving a sticker and a new sheet to mark the next 100 books on.

As for me, I finally finished the book I borrowed from our local library at the beginning of February. Thank goodness for auto-renewal. I know they won’t dance in celebration when I finally bring it back, but in my imagination the librarians do.

Borrowing from the library reminds me why I buy books. The budget may not allow it but there is something to be said about a new, crisp book.

Now to decide on the next book – go with the next in series or something new.