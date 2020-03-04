Wendi’s Word: Spring for books

The boys and I celebrated the extra day in February by going to the library.

Fifteen-month-old Oliver enjoyed running up and down the aisles in the children’s area. He is quite quick at the “chase” game he thought we were playing. I was just making sure he didn’t tug all the books off the shelves like he does at home, but he thought it was playing.

Four-year-old JD enjoyed playing with magnetic shapes but also the kitchen.

We really went for a special event to observe February 29 but they got right into playing before it started. Then, after listening to stories, singing a song and doing a few crafts, they got right back into playing.

It was hard to get them out of the library, which I don’t mind. I do enjoy being in the library and there is a lot for them to do. But, I was on mommy mode and soon it would be time to eat and naps.

Before we left we borrowed two books to kickstart March is Reading Month. I love a whole month dedicated to reading it fills me with warm butterflies. We opened March early on Saturday night and read the two Dr. Seuss books “I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew” and “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!”

The boys are great with books. Oliver was sinking his teeth into books before he turned 1-year-old. I really mean it as he would nibble on them while teething before he was discovered and the book was taken away. Now he picks up a book, sit down and looks at the pages. Sometimes slow enough so we can point to objects on the page and say what they are and what the colors they are.

Big brother JD is on his last sheet for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, just as soon as I remember to take the 801-900 sheet to the library. Not bad for being at about 400 books this time last year.

As for me, I have two books I am reading at the moment. One is on my Amazon Kindle because I can accessibility on my cell phone is great. Another is a library book. It was completely spur of the moment as I had another book in my tote to read next. Maybe having a due date will speed up reading it. Or not.

I ran into one of the librarians I know, I know people in book places, and she was starting to set up her “March Madness” for books. What are you doing for reading month?