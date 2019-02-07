Wendi’s Word: A toast for Pete

I was scrolling through Facebook when I saw someone I knew tagged in two photos. I naturally “liked” the photos then noticed the comments.

I was quickly saddened as I read the comments of condolences – one of Clarkston’s own Pete Vandermeer had passed away.

All I can do now is picture him standing in the north west corner in the stands at the Palace of the Auburn Hills, cheering his sons on during the MHSAA Wrestling Individual State Finals through so many years.

I met him my first winter season at The Clarkston News. He was not only helpful providing stats for the varsity wrestling team, but explaining them to me.

He would always be at a wrestling meet even if I couldn’t see him in the crowd, I could hear his distinctive voice or laugh.

Through the years he let me know how his sons were doing during their summer wrestling and even kept me up to date while they were at college. He had a good, caring heart – you could just tell.

Condolences and hugs go out to the Vandermeer family, wrestling and Clarkston community. It is truly hard when you lose someone.

As for our family, three-year-old Jonathan and I had a mommy/son adventure day. Really, I call the trip to the store an adventure during the winter anything to chase away the cabin fever blues.

This adventure took us to our local library to return books and partake in their Saturday activities for kids. It was also “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” How did I just learn about this glorious day. Not, that I need to find reason to go to the library, but what great day. I love the library and all of the libraries within this area have so much to offer.

Back to the adventure, Jonathan enjoyed the parachute portion of the activities (an activity I cherished when I was a child) and also playing with the toys in the kids area.

We also went to a local coffee shop for a latte for me and hot chocolate for him. Technically I drank the hot chocolate, he only had a couple of ounces. Plus, a blueberry scone. I think he enjoyed the old feed building more than the treats and just having some time away from baby brother.