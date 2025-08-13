Wendi’s Word: Traversing Traverse City

School starts in less than two weeks. Don’t worry, the boys have been on the countdown since the end of July – weeks after all the school supplies hit the stores. Meet the Teacher and getting back on school routine is coming up fast for them.

Before the boys start their adventures in first grade and fourth grade, we went on our big adventure for the summer as we headed Up North for the fourth consecutive year.

We headed north on a Sunday, making a stop in Indian River to have lunch with my aunt and uncle. We also made a pitstop while in the area and went to Chillermania. Nine-year-old Jonathan picked out four books – two Michigan Chillers books and two American Chillers books.

Six-year-old Oliver picked out one book, “Dollar Store Danny and the Crazy Crayon,” then quickly went back outside. The atmosphere was a bit too much for him this year. He said it was the “creepy baby.”

We have been pretty lucky every time we have been at Chillermania with Johnathan Rand, the author of the series, being there. I probably get more of a kick out of it then JD does, and I try to refrain from asking too many questions because I am bursting with them as well as just inspired. It’s the same as when I am in the library or a bookstore – I am inspired.

It must have inspired JD as well. Besides getting the boys their books, I bought two stickers, “I Survived Chillermania” to put in the scrapbooks. JD grabbed the bag before I took the stickers out. He put one of the stickers on his water bottle, after saying for a year he didn’t want to put any stickers on his water bottle.

Then, it was onwards to the hotel in Traverse City to check-in, unpack and change for the beach. Ahhhh, the beach.

On Monday, we headed to The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. For me, it was really to visit the historic building which was formerly the Traverse City State Hospital. Luckily there were a few shops to keep the boys’ interest like Underground Toys, where both used their money to buy something, and Sweet Asylum, where Mike bought them candy.

After having lunch and making a pit stop, we took the boys to Incredible Mo’s, recommended by Managing Editor Jim Newell. Give the boys an arcade and a game card and they are happy as can be. They played an array of games for a few hours. Jonathan did well winning three rolls of tickets from one of the claw machines. Oliver loves the racing games. Both of the boys as well as Mike and I played the Jurassic Park game for awhile, which was on free play when we were there.

We did our yearly climb of Sleeping Bear Dunes and finishing the day in Glen Arbor and Leland/Fishtown. As well as going to downtown Traverse City for some shopping and the farmer’s market – the chocolate croissant is worth the wait in line.

The boys played miniature golf for the first time at Pirate’s Cove and did pretty well. They finished that day in Empire to swim in Lake Michigan and did the Sleeping Bear Dunes overlook.

We finished the week with Charlevoix, Petoskey and Harbor Springs before heading home on Saturday.

We spent the vacation with a good balance adventuring and also time at the beach or at the hotel pool.

As always, we visited almost every bookstore in every town. Jonathan bought seven books with his money during the trip, making his total for the trip at 11. I only bought three books for myself. Two while at the book store in Glen Arbor and one in downtown Traverse City, “Beauty is Therapy: Memories of the Traverse City State Hospital.” If anything, the most I bought of was stickers.

Vacation was a good restart. The first week back I spent what time I could in my home office cleaning and just going through stuff. It’s just that time of the year it becomes the junk drawer – it needs to be cleaned, organized and some stuff on to a new home.