West Maybee Road to be closed

The contractor for the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) Baldwin Road widening project in Orion Township, Dan’s Excavating of Shelby Township, anticipates closing Maybee Road on the west side of Baldwin Road on Friday, April 17. This could change.

Once closed, Maybee Road is expected to remain closed on the west side of Baldwin until early July, though the duration could be shorter or longer depending on weather and other factors.

The closure is necessary for watermain and storm sewer installations and concrete paving as part of the ongoing Baldwin widening and reconstruction project from Morgan to Waldon.

The detour for the closure is Baldwin Road to Gregory Road to Rohr Road, back to Maybee Road and vice versa. Waldon Road also remains closed at the west side of Baldwin road, and Waldon motorists should use the same detour route.

Maybee Road west of Baldwin Road carries approximately 6,800 vehicles daily.

Once the west legs of Waldon and Maybee re-open, the east legs are expected to close for similar work on the east sides of the intersections. This is the final phase of the $50 million Baldwin Road project, and construction work is expected to be completed in late fall.