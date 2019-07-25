WHAT ‘MATT’ERS: Baseball futures

Let’s face it – every parent wants to see their kids succeed in whatever path interests them, correct?

In an ever-changing world, there are ever-growing opportunities for kids to play sports, excel in academics, get jobs, play a musical instrument, work around the house, and do things that make them unique.

Our two boys are huge baseball players. Passionate. They take the game seriously for being 13 and 11 years old. Ethan played travel ball for the first time this year and Wyatt hopes to follow that same path next season. Madelyn, just 8, played softball two years ago but chose the past few summers to step away from the field to play with friends and watch her brothers play. No problem there.

To come back to my initial point, the older kids get, the tougher the competition gets to play on select sports teams. There isn’t just registration and you make the team and everyone gets juice boxes and oranges after games. There are tryouts and not every kid makes the team. It’s called life. Some parents get this. Some don’t.

My wife, Stephanie, and I have always seen ourselves as parents that teach our kids “you win some, you lose some.” Life isn’t fair and the quicker some kids realize that, the better. You can’t win ‘em all. You can’t always get what you want or desire. Someone will always be better than you in something, but someone will always be under you, if that makes sense. You have to have the right attitude as well.

The boys wrapped up their baseball seasons over the past week and it’s bittersweet for Stephanie and I. On one hand, we have our weeknights free for the next few weeks until school starts. On the other hand, it’s tough seeing the boys wonder if this was their last season playing competitive baseball. Tryouts are coming up. Are they good enough? Selfishly, I think they both are. Am I their coach and do I make that decision? No. Can I be sure that these boys will give the coaches 150 freaking percent at tryouts and get them noticed? That, I can be sure about.

Go get ‘em, boys!

— Matt Mackinder