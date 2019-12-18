WHAT ‘MATT’ERS: Cherish these times

Let’s face it.

Time flies.

Kids grow up too fast.

And I say that knowing in a week we’ll be in the living room with probably less wrapping paper strewn across the floor than ever.

Our kids are 14, 12, and 9. They want less and less toys for Christmas, and that’s fine with my wife Stephanie and I.

Gone are the days of buying the kids toys that light up, make growling sounds, or teach them basic motor skills. This year, they all actually want clothes and simple things like video games, electronic accessories and stuff we can get on Amazon and have here in a couple days (if we’re lucky).

To be honest, Stephanie and I were shopping last week for less fortunate families in the area and we were down the toy aisle. It dawned on me that we no longer needed to head down that part of the store for our own kids.

Like I said, where does the time go?

I remember not so long ago when we would walk down those aisles and the kids reached out to grab everything. Now, we bypass that aisle and go by the section of the store that has Apple products and video games behind locked glass cabinets.

In this space since I started writing for The Clarkston News exactly 10 months ago today, you’ve come to expect me to blabber on about family and positivity. That’s who I am. Nothing is more important than family. Nothing.

I think during the holidays, we find ourselves reflecting on family and special memories more than any other time of the year.

Think about it. How many times have you been putting up your Christmas tree or decorations and find an old school project or family photo in a bin full of memories? More times than not, I bet you can easily identify all the intricate details surrounding that school drawing or photo.

Getting those fuzzy and bubbly feelings is what the holidays are about. And for those religious folks out there (such as myself), we all know whose birthday we celebrate on Dec. 25. That’s the true reason for the season.

Enjoy and embrace these special times. You only live once, so make it the best life you can!

Merry Christmas!

— Matt Mackinder