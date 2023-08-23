What ‘Matt’ers: Finding the right fit

Matt Mackinder

Last week, I had one of those moments where the light bulb went off above my head.

I was at Depot Park to cover the bridge dedication (see more on pages 1 and 11) and then went over to Bay Court Park to take pictures of the demolition (see page 8) before coming back to Main Street for the Rudy’s press event (see pages 5 and 9).

Yes, the bridge event started at 7:30 a.m., but once I parked and walked over and was acknowledged by several folks, it felt great, and I wasn’t tired any more.

In my four and a half years here, and last three-plus as editor, I have learned that Clarkston and Independence Township are special communities. Special in so many aspects.

Those that have lived here for 50 or more years, I see why you have stayed. And those that have moved here and love the downtown social district, I think you’re here for the long haul, too.

That feeling of belonging and realizing you fit into the equation is a feeling I get very regularly when I am covering events in town, or just driving through the city and township.

I had that feeling last Wednesday, and it’s the best.

So I say this to all the people of the local community: Keep doing what you’re doing. You have built something great and it only keeps getting better!