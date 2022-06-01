What ‘Matt’ers: Graduation season closes one door, opens many more

You know, as I sat at Pine Knob last Wednesday night, taking in the CHS Commencement ceremony, it was hard for me not to reflect.

I graduated high school in 1996, and people told me then that those four years would be the best years of my life.

To an extent, yes, they were. I had my friends, no major bills, and very little responsibility.

Once you start a family, that all changes, and that was a theme in the speeches at Commencement – how we all adjust to change, especially since March 2020.

All I can offer to the Class of 2022 is that although high school is over, it doesn’t mean the good times have to end.

Create your own opportunities, and don’t wait for them. If you want to make something happen, go for it. You may fail, and you may not, but you’ll always regret the shot you didn’t take.

–Matt Mackinder