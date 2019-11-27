WHAT ‘MATT’ERS: Happy Thanksgiving!

Well, it’s finally here.

Thanksgiving – the holiday where we gorge ourselves with yummy food, watch the Detroit Lions find a way to lose another football game, and spend precious time with our loved ones before running out the next day (or Thanksgiving night) to catch all the Black Friday sales.

Don’t lie. Some of you read the above and nodded your head with a stern, “Yep.”

I’ve written in this space, probably ad nauseam, about the importance of spending time with family and how making memories can never be replaced. This time of year always has that special glow to it, you know?

Sure, we all still have to go to work and the kids have school up to a certain point, but being thankful for all you have in life should not be trimmed down to one day a year in late November.

Giving thanks and showing gratitude is something we should all do on 24/7/365. It’s pretty easy to do, too.

It’s funny, but as you get older, you learn what you are thankful for are the experiences in life you share with your family, as well as life’s simple pleasures.

And family is always first.

There is nothing more important and nothing more of a priority in our lives than family, or in some cases, those you consider to be family. Don’t take these folks for granted. Be thankful these people are in your life and take advantage of the opportunities you have to make the most out of life and to be happy, laugh, and enjoy doing it.

I’ll be honest. Sometimes, the best part of my day is walking in the door and having the dogs greet me, followed shortly thereafter by the humans I cherish, my wife and kids.

I am so thankful for a family, and an extended family, that is so selfless, supportive and loving. We’re not always perfect – who is – but there is no better time than the present to simply look around and be thankful for all the positives that surround you. This includes all my coworkers as well.

Like Luke Bryan says in “Most People Are Good,” “I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks. I believe most people are good.”

Enjoy the turkey, everyone!

— Matt Mackinder