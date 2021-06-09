What ‘Matt’ers: Summer is (finally) here!

These past few days have been the perfect time to head out, roll the windows down in your car, and blare Kenny Chesney’s “Summertime.”

Knock on wood, but it appears summer is here.

I know, I know. It could always drop to below freezing at any minute. Or it could shoot up to over 100 degrees.

News flash: Welcome to Michigan.

It was just a few weeks ago we had on our heat and air conditioning IN THE SAME WEEK. Like, within 48 hours. Crazy.

That all being said, it’s June and it’s glorious outside. Take a look. Birds everywhere, kids are almost out of school, we are getting more daylight, and the Tigers are making a better effort that I think any of us thought. I mean, come on, these guys swept the Yankees a few weeks back! You love to see it, especially someone like me who was raised a Mets fan due to my grandfather’s upbringing in the more desirable part of New York and passing on that knowledge to me as a wee lad.

Even now, as a not-so-wee lad, I still follow the Mets (and Tigers) and turn up my nose at the Yankees.

My wife and I had a moment the other day – one of those that hits you out of nowhere. Our school district sent out the calendars for the 2021-22 school year and one was for elementary schools and one was for secondary schools.

We no longer need the elementary school calendar.

Sheesh. It’s true. Time flies when you’re having fun.

Next year, our boys will be in high school (junior and freshman) and our daughter starts middle school as a sixth grader. That time just creeps up on you and smacks you in the face when you least expect it. I know. It just happened to us last week.

Winters in Michigan can be brutal, but the summers are what we all yearn for all year long, right? We can get out and do so much more.

I mean, we can get out year-round, but there is just something about summer – the smell of the fresh-cut grass, hamburgers on the grill, the splashing in the pool, and sunshine that doesn’t quit.

Enjoy summer, everyone!

— Matt Mackinder