What ‘Matt’ers: The joys of autumn

By on No Comment

What ‘Matt’ers: The joys of autumn
Matt Mackinder

Whether or not we want to admit it, summer is long gone and we are into the beautiful fall season here in Michigan.
And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The autumn season is gorgeous across the state. The leaves change colors, giving way to postcard-like views pretty much anywhere you look.
The weather may be a bit more brisk and while we are delving into our closets to find all our pants and hoodies, couch time inside watching movies and being with family is a top priority.
Yes, we now have pumpkin spice everything, but can I just say that nothing tops the traditional pumpkin pie with a scoop of Cool Whip on top.
With October comes less yard work. This is my ulterior motive for being a big fan of the fall. Just being honest. Come on, I know I’m not alone.
Kids are getting ready for Halloween and soon enough, it’ll be Thanksgiving with an eye on Christmas.
This is a great time of year, isn’t it?

What ‘Matt’ers: The joys of autumn added by on
View all posts by Matt Mackinder →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.