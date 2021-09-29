What ‘Matt’ers: What I’ve learned

It’s been more than two and a half years since I arrived in Clarkston to work for this fine publication, first as a reporter and now as editor.

And in that time, I’ve learned a few things about Clarkston and Independence Township I never knew would make for some good conversation.

Driving home last Sunday from Taste of Clarkston with my son, who just turned 14, he started to ask questions about Clarkston and all that goes on.

The resulting chat lasted the entire car ride home, about 15-20 minutes.

I pointed out the new street signs and signs when you enter and leave the village.

I explained how Clarkston and Independence Township are two different entities.

We drove by Clarkston High School and Clarkston Junior High and parked for the shuttle bus at Renaissance High School.

I told him how there are seven elementary schools in Clarkston, a middle school, junior high and the two high schools

I told him about the impending changeover at Rudy’s Market, a place where he bought a bag of chips one time when he came to work with his old man.

We talked about how Clarkston, like most cities, is chock-full of history and tradition, and Taste of Clarkston is one of many that sees the downtown area packed with people.

We enjoyed our bonding time in Clarkston and we even ran into Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shaun Hayes at the event. Always a pleasure to gab with Shaun.

One other item that really made me feel good was being at the event itself. Yes, we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but seeing so many people enjoying themselves (see our handful of photos in the pages of this edition) was the real treat.

Kids were everywhere, people were eating, drinking, and mingling, and dare I say it felt like 2019, only without the rain this time.

Clarkston is a quaint town and the residents surely enjoy themselves and live life to the fullest with all the town offers.

Can’t wait for the next event!

— Matt Mackinder