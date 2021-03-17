White Lake Road guardrail?

After two accidents in the last year, the city was asked to investigate the possibility of installing a guardrail on the curve of White Lake Road where it becomes South Holcomb Road.

The Road Commission for Oakland County, which owns the roadway, does not feel that a guardrail is warranted, but the city is now investigating other means of slowing traffic in this area, including the possibility of moving the existing electronic ‘Your Speed’ sign to before the curve.