Whitmer orders face masks continue to be worn in grocery stores, pharmacies through July 15

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-126, which extends existing safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Michigan has emerged as a national leader in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is more work to do to protect families from this virus. This executive order will help us continue to protect employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Governor Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they are out in public so we can protect the heroes on the front lines of this crisis and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-126, which continues through July 15, 2020, extends the following health and safety guidelines, among others:

— Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.

— Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

— If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.