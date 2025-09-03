Who reads newspapers? Everybody!

Like most great ideas, the idea for the View Newspaper Group’s latest marketing campaign came to me while I was enjoying a cold beverage. I was at a craft beer festival sampling a Mexican lager with View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith, when we struck up a conversation with the brewer and learned his brewery was located in Battle Creek.

One of the things I love about working for a growing, locally, owned community newspaper group is that often when I meet a new person they live in or near a community served by one of our newspapers. As is the mission of View Newspaper Group, that fact gives two otherwise strangers an instant connection. The Battle Creek Shopper News joined our group just over a year ago, and while we typically make it a point to know the breweries located in the communities we serve, we hadn’t visited this location yet. We told the brewer about our new connection to Battle Creek, and along with inviting us for an in-person visit, he said “Oh yeah, everybody reads the Shopper News.”

This brewer didn’t just serve a refreshing beer, he served a refreshing response. Sometimes when we share what we do for a living we’ll hear a dreaded response along the lines of “Oh, newspapers are still a thing?” or even worse “Who reads the newspaper?” These responses make my skin crawl. Newspapers are very much a thing, and if you’re not reading at least one newspaper, you’re uninformed.

Newspapers are so much of a thing that last year we added seven new titles (including the Battle Creek Shopper News) to our group through an acquisition, and just this spring we launched a new newspaper — the St. Clair Area View. Today, View Newspaper Group is home to 22 newspapers with more than 352,000 copies in print each week.

Newspapers are so much of a thing that just a few weeks ago the New York Times announced a revenue jump of 9.7% from subscriptions and ads. Currently 11.88 million people subscribe to the New York Times, including myself and my best friend’s 16-year-old daughter.

A Gallup Poll found that 74% of all Americans believe that having a newspaper in their community is important for providing them with much needed local news and information.

During a time when disinformation is everywhere, newspapers — national, local, online or in print — remain a trusted source of information. They serve as a record-keeper, a source of entertainment, a marketing tool and best of all, offer connection. Research continues to prove that communities with local newspapers are safer, healthier and more engaged in civic activities.

The American Journalism Project found that local news aides in a healthy democracy; it helps communities understand what’s at stake in local elections, equips them to get involved in the political process by voting, contacting officials and running for office, reduces political polarization, and holds public officials accountable.

Even better, local newspapers can equal lower taxes. Researchers from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois found that communities that had lost their community newspapers for more than three years, saw taxes increase $340 per year for a household of four people.

Given this information it’s clear that everybody should read the newspaper. And while we complain about the few uniformed people who ask if newspapers are still a thing, we know that the majority of community members we serve know we’re a thing, and they read our newspapers. We are thankful to our readers and our advertising partners who make what we do possible.

Back to that beer festival and that refreshing response. The brewer’s comment launched the idea for our newest marketing campaign that will help us promote on our locally-owned, locally-connected community newspapers, and more importantly our loyal readers. The campaign has launched in Lapeer County in The County Press. Titled “Everybody Reads The County Press,” the print advertisements feature a rotating line up of well-known faces in the community sharing why they read the newspaper and why you should too.

You can be a part of your local campaign by doing a few things. First, continue to read newspapers, including the local newspaper in your hand. Second, share this column with someone who may not be a newspaper reader. Third, if you own or manage a business, use our newspapers to market your products and services. Fourth, help us flip the script when it comes to newspaper readership. “Who reads the newspaper? Everybody!” And finally, if you’d like to be featured in our Everybody Reads campaign please contact me at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com. Along with your 15 minutes of fame, you’ll brand yourself as an informed newspaper reader and community member, and help us continue to grow and strengthen our brand as Your Community Connection.

Emily Caswell is the Brand Manager for VIEW Group, the branding division of View Newspaper Group.