Who’s stealing from the Clarkston Community Garden?

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The Clarkston Community Garden and McCord Park offers a peaceful setting of trees and nature – seclusion from the everyday world.

Many community members have chosen the serenity of the park to grow their own produce, feeding both the body and mind.

However, in recent days, someone has been stealing plants from plots that belong to members of the community.

“At the Community Garden, we offer people a space to grow their own produce to enjoy for themselves, and share with family and friends,” said Tim McNiel, recreation coordinator for Independence Township’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Seniors. “Anyone is welcome to join the Community Garden and choose what they want to grow. Gardeners work hard all summer to grow their plants. It saddens us to hear another person who should not be at the garden would come and take the fruits of their labor. We are unsure of who is going onto the property and doing this.”

The garden and park are located at the corner of Stickney and Pine Knob roads.

McNiel noted while the Community Garden has a locked gate at the road, it is accessible by trails in the woods.

“We hope we can bring attention to this issue and the person responsible understands how disappointed the gardeners are,” McNiel said. “We hope that whoever is responsible does not continue this behavior. We want the Community Garden to be a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone in the community.”

Roughly, the garden only takes up three of the 34 acres. There is an eight-foot tall deer fence surrounding the garden, accessible through a wide swing gate, and 100 shared garden plots are rentable on an annual basis.

The garden also includes a storage shed, picnic tables, a water spigot, and porta john available for use.

This property is scheduled for future improvements to include a parking lot and walking trails.