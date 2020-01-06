William C. HOWELLS

HOWELLS, William C. “Bill”; of Waterford; suddenly January 4, 2020; preceded in death recently by his devoted wife of 56 years, Bernice; beloved father of Wendy (Rob) Jensen, Kim(Rob) Pasquantonio & Mike Howells; grandpa of Michael, Conner, Paul & Carson; son of Gladys Zumbrunnen; brother of Patricia (David) Bugay; preceded in death by father Jack Howells, stepfather Albert Zumbrunnen and siblings: John Howells, Nadine Cork & John (Rita) Zumbrunnen; survived by several cousins and many nieces & nephews. Bill retired from Oakland County Road Commission in 1998. He enjoyed hunting, lake living and loved spending time with family. Friends may visit at The Shark Club, Waterford Monday, Jan 20th from 1:00-3:30pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private inurnment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waterford Senior Center. Please leave a condolence or memory on Bill’s

