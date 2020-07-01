William Champion, 91

William I. Champion, of Clarkston, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death last month by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie.

Father of William (Beverly Pylman) Champion, Donald (Diane) Champion and Ellen Champion-Misner, grandpa of Richard Misner. Preceded in death by his grandson Matthew Misner. Brother of the late Walter Champion and late Jack Champion.

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an Administrator for Deaconess Hospital and Providence Hospitals in Detroit.

He was a member of St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Waterford.

Family services were held on July 1 at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with private burial at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

