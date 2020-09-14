William Clogg, 76

William G. Clogg, of Rochester Hills, passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 76.

Husband of Mary Ellen “Maija” for 54 years, father of Jeri Horning and Bill Clogg, grandpa of Christian (Britney) Horning, Zachary (Lana) Horning and Ava Noelle Clogg, brother of Steve (late Marcie) Clogg and Troy (Linda) Clogg.

Bill retired after over 30 years of service from SPX Corp.

During his long-earned retirement, he enjoyed hunting, home projects, cheering on his Detroit sports teams and spending time in Florida.

He will be remembered as the “ultimate provider, always putting family first.”

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Saturday, September 19 from 2-4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life memorial service at 4 p.m. Face masks are required and only 10 persons per gathering space.

Memorials may be made to K- 9 Stray Rescue League or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.