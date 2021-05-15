William Pink, 98

William B. “Bill” Pink, of Clarkston, formerly of Redford Township, Northville and Rochester Hills, passed away on May 12, 2021 at the age of 98.

He was born in Detroit on June 17, 1922 to the late Samuel and Hilda (Browne) Pink.

Bill grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. He continued his education at Alma College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. Bill also served his country proudly becoming 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, piloting many tours in the Philippines during World War II.

He married Patricia M. Porter on October 1, 1981, and she sadly preceded him in death on January 15, 2019.

After his military service, Bill worked for Proctor & Gamble, Newcomb Detroit, and later owned and operated Sheet Metal Industries in Melvindale. When not working, Bill enjoyed his hand at gambling, whether it be horse racing or playing poker. He also loved the many cruises he was able to enjoy with his wife Pat.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Kathleen (Richard) McIsaac, his loving stepchildren Claudia (Donald) St. Pierre and Susan Cameron, his dearest grandchildren Amy, Kelly, Katie (Jarrod), Bernie (Angie), Steve (Cathy), Brian (Lisa) and Stacy, along with nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Lawrence (Marie) Pink, son-in-law Mark Murtha and several nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife Patricia, his other wives Phyllis Koepfgen and Mildred Lochridge, children Krista Murtha and William S. Pink, and sister Ethel Allingham.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 3:30-5 p.m. with 25 people at a time rotating/masks required. Memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be held later at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.