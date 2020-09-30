William Reece, 90

William L. Reece, of Clarkston, passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 90.

Dear husband of Florence, father of Bill (Terri), David (Cheryl), the late Michael (Diane) and Susan (Keith) Aaronson, grandfather of Mark (Morgan), Scott (Monica), Ashley (Ricky), Kirstin (Michael), Marissa (Greg), Kyle, Joshua, Kelsey, Nicole, Jessica, Chad, Jeremy, Kayla, Cosette, Jacob, Emily, Gabriella and the late Breanna, great-grandfather of Liliana, Jackson, Carter, Oliver, Charlotte and Graham, brother of the late John (late Erma), late Delmar (late Betty), late Juanita (late Sam) Kelly, Lucille (late Charles) Smith, late Evelyn (late Fred) Legree, Edwin (Joyce), late Leroy (Ruth) and Deanna (Richard) Niazy.

William was a member of St. Daniel Catholic Church and formerly St. Jude Catholic Church, Detroit.

He retired in 1988 after serving as a city of Detroit police officer for 35 years. After retirement, he worked at Detroit Medical Center security.

Bill was a member of the Lieutenant and Sergeants Association and former member of Knights of Columbus.

Hopeful, kind and optimistic, Bill was a dedicated, loving and caring husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and great-grandfather who generously engaged with his family and lived to spread joy to others.

He was a hero, coach and mentor and arguably the most engaging grandpa and great grandpa in the state.

Bill approached life with a mischievous twinkle in his eye and found joy in simple acts of kindness and compassion.

He will be remembered for his predictable pranks, magic tricks and his artistic talent, whether it was painting, woodworking or the simple act of applying lipstick to his hands to make interactive puppets for his grandchildren.

He took pride in his homes in Detroit and Clarkston and loved spending time at his cottage where he taught his family the trick of successful fishing by spitting on worms, how to swim and waterski, drive a golf cart and lawn mower, make extravagant breakfasts and the importance of always being sure to go home and feed the chickens.

Bill worked hard and approached each day with a list of tasks that provided him both joy and a sense of pride.

Although incredibly generous, he taught his family to be frugal by taking pride in cardboard luggage, discount shopping, homemade games and following a meticulous budget.

He showed unconditional love, always bestowing praise, encouragement and support.

He didn’t have “in-laws,” only family.

Bill loved hugs and kisses, spoiling dogs, and always had a big, soft shoulder to rest on.

Funeral mass is Thursday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church at 10 a.m. Rite of committal is at All Saints Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.

Online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.