Willis Remus, 94

Willis W. Remus, of Marquette, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on July 27, 2022 at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret, and his second wife, Irene. Loving father of Gayle (Rev. Ron) Fike, Judi (David) Klemm, and Kathie (Pat) Svec. Stepfather of David (Judi) Klemm, the late Paul (Tina) Klemm, and Karen Lynn. Proud grandfather of Bob Fike, Peter (Kary) Klemm, Eric (Allison) Klemm, Michael (Juliana) Klemm, Dallas Lynn, and Tara (Joshua) Williams. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Charlotte (late Bill) Simmons, the late Bob (Pat) Remus, and the late Charles (late Joan) Remus.

Willis retired from Sears after 40 years of service. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. He was a longtime member of the DAV and a former POW. Willis was a deacon and longtime member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 3 at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, Clarkston, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church, 7925 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, 48348.

