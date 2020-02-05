Winning streak continues

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Matt Nicholson was a threat on the court against West Bloomfield last Friday with his first triple double.

He scored 34 points and had 22 rebounds and 12 blocks.

“He did a great job,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball, following the 67-54 win. “We were feeding him inside. He was finishing inside strong and getting some dunks in. He was the difference tonight in the game.”

Nicholson opened the night with one point on the free throw line. He scored the next four points as the Lakers and Clarkston were in a back and forth battle for the lead.

West Bloomfield gained a 3-point lead from Kipras Blazevicus’ field goal less than three minutes into the game. Nicholson tied the score 7-7 and the back and forth battle continued into the beginning of the second quarter.

“Their guards are tough,” said Wasilk. “They were hitting really tough shots. They did a really good job penetrating and kicking out. They were making shots. I don’t think we were playing terrible in the first half, I just think they were playing really well with knocking down shots and penetrating us. It was good. We are going to get team’s best shots. West Bloomfield came out and played tough, credit to them. They had a good game plan. We adjusted and slowed the game down mentally and worked inside out.”

The Wolves were down 23-18 when they picked up momentum on the scoreboard going on a 7-point run with a basket from sophomores Mike DePillo and Fletcher Loyer and three points from Nicholson.

Laker Ryan Hurst scored on a 3-pointer to close the gap but the Wolves continued on their momentum, closing the half with an 8-points run with two baskets from sophomore Keegan Wasilk and one basket from Nicholson and Loyer in the last minute, closing the half 33-26.

“I was happy with our efforts especially in the second half,” said Wasilk as the boys ended the third quarter with a 18-point lead, 50-42. “We did a better job of controlling their penetration. Then, just getting better possessions on the offensive end as far as getting inside and working inside out. We were clicking offensively.”

Loyer scored 19 points and had eight assists. Wasilk had eight points and five assists and DePillo had four points and six rebounds.

“Fletcher came through and hit some buckets, particularly in the fourth quarter,” Wasilk said. “Keegan did a nice job of controlling the game. Our role players stepped in and did a great job.”

The Wolves (10-1, 5-0 OAA Red) opened the week on Tuesday against Lake Orion.

They host Bloomfield Hills on Thursday and host Detroit Edison Academy on Tuesday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.