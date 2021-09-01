Winning streak in first week

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves ruled Lapeer during the weekend as they shut out three teams during the Lightning Cup.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team opened the day with a 3-0 win over Waterford Mott with goals from Richie Ludwig, Tyler Spitzer and Logan Wise.

“It was good,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “Everybody got to play lots of minutes. Everyone is playing well. The goals weren’t just one or two players. The goals are coming from everywhere. It’s good – everyone is contributing.”

They continued with a 5-0 win over West Bloomfield. Brendan Gerard led with two goals while Liam Zimmerman, Evan Dula and Conner Laming scored one goal each.

The Wolves finished the day with another 5-0 win this time over Lakeview. Dylan Walker led with two goals. Ryan Bovee, Ludwig and Laming scored one goal each.

The Wolves opened the week against Royal Oak. It was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24. Due to storms which started 90 seconds into the game, it was moved to last Thursday.

Clarkston took the lead in the first half with goals from Will Childs and Brad Ratliff. The third goal came from Walker on a penalty kick.

Jones added it was a good week especially for defense with three shut outs.

“Defensively even the game against Royal Oak it was a last minute penalty so the score didn’t quite reflect the dominance of the game,” he said, adding the players also did well managing the hot weather on Thursday and Saturday.

The Wolves (4-0) opened the week against De La Salle.

“We will go out and give it our best,” said Jones.

The Wolves host Troy Athens in their home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“It’s going to be the test. Anything can happen,” said Jones.