Wins over familiar foes, next up Senior Night

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Varsity Volleyball celebrates a trio of players this Thursday during their home game against Birmingham Seaholm.

“We will be honoring three seniors who have had a huge impact on the Clarkston Volleyball program over the years,” said Ali Smith, head coach, about Eli Adams, Ella Post and Summer Jidas. “I am really happy we get an opportunity to celebrate them.”

The Wolves had their third Power Series on Saturday and went 2-1 with wins over Anchor Bay and Stoney Creek.

“We have a hard time with a consistent line up because of injury and sickness,” Smith said. “Overall we did a good job being down a couple of players.”

The Wolves have played Stoney Creek before and will see them again on Oct. 19.

“They are competitive and it just came down to who was making plays at the end,” Smith said. “I anticipate it being a good match next week as well.”

Clarkston defeated Oxford in three sets on Oct. 5, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-11, in their third match up against them.

“We have only seen them in best of three matches,” Smith said. “I think anytime you have to win that third set creates another difficult piece. They’ve gotten better and we’ve gotten better. We were able to win. Overall all we played more consistent than we have.”

Junior Paige Giehtbrock had 15 kills, 15 digs and five aces. Sophomore Cayla Cogan had ten kills and four blocks. Senior Summer Jidas had nine digs.

Sophomore Emery Kuebler had seven digs and 37 assists.

The Wolves (21-8-1) opened the week against Troy.

“Troy will be competitive. They have been the middle of the pack in the league. Going on the road always creates its challenges,” Smith said.

They host Birmingham Seaholm on Thursday, which they have seen a handful of times and also expect it to be competitive.

JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.