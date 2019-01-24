Winter has come

A winter storm across the Midwest last week brought snow and single-digit temperatures to the Clarkston area, closing Clarkston Community Schools on Jan. 16 due to icy road conditions.

The temperature is forecast to approach 40 degrees with rain in the middle of this week, dropping back into the single digits with snow by the end of the week.

Parking is prohibited on all city streets and in city-owned parking lots from 2-6 a.m. until April 1, to facilitate snow plowing and salting. Violators are subject to towing.

City ordinances require homeowners to shovel the walks in front of their home when two inches or more snow is present.

City DPW plows and salts all city roads except Main Street, Waldon Road, Clarkston Road, W. Washington and S. Holcomb, which are handled by the Road Commission of Oakland County.

City workers will shovel downtown sidewalks, but when not possible, businesses are expected to shovel their walkways for any snow two inches or greater, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

– Phil Custodio