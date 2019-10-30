Wireless pole

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on a monopine located at 7776 Shashabaw Rd., Independence Township, Oakland County, MI 48348. The modifications will consist of collocating antennas at a centerline height of +/-117 feet on the existing +/-149 foot tall faux monopine tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6119004483 – JLD EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (203) 231-6643.