With a passion for art, student wins regional awards

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Clarkston High School Junior Michaela Mueller was recently honored with two Gold Keys and a Silver Key through the Scholastic Art Awards programs.

The Southeastern Michigan Region of the Scholastic Art Awards is sponsored by the College for Creative Studies, located in Detroit, and supported by an advisory board of volunteer art teachers.

Mueller received her awards at a ceremony last month held at the historic Detroit Film Theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

“The reason I like art is because it allows me to be unique and push myself to tell stories through images,” said Mueller. “I have always been a creative person, so art is something I really love to do. I find that when I take a break from homework, taking pictures allows me to get my mind off of things. I also especially enjoy photography when I’m traveling because I can find unique things to take pictures of. “Getting to mess around with digital art on the computer helps me explore new meanings and have fun throughout my day. It is one of my biggest passions that sparks my creativity and allows me to express myself.”

Mueller won awards for two photographs and one digital art piece, all of which are on display with 1,100 other works of art at the College for Creative Studies. The Gold Key winners were photographs taken at Yellowstone National Park and Grand Tetons National Park entitled “Misty Morning in the Valley” and “A Pioneer’s Perspective.” The Silver Key winner was a digital art piece created with Photoshop entitled “Stay Focused.”

Both of Mueller’s Gold Key awards moved on to the national level and are currently being judged.

This region receives more than 6,200 works of art and 250 portfolios from middle school and high school students, which are then reviewed and selected for Honorable Mentions, Silver and Gold Key Awards, American Vision nominations, and Best of Show Portfolios.

Needless to say, Mueller has a gift, but is art something she might want to look at as a career down the line?

Her simple answer is “definitely.”

“As I think about my future, I’d love to do something with photography or graphic design,” Mueller said. “I am really into portrait, wildlife, and landscape photography. They have always been my passions and I can definitely see myself working in this field in the future.”