With adjustments, improvements, Clarkston Family Farm ready for 2021

Dylan Reis spearheaded the efforts to create the many harvest baskets that the farm filled with over $100 worth of produce and merchandise in its Holiday Harvest Gift Basket project this past December. Reis and Boy Scouts Troop 199 not only built these baskets but helped financially with the donation of the supplies needed to make them. Photos provided

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Chelsea O’Brien summed up 2020 in three words.

“We did it.”

As the founder and executive director of the Clarkston Family Farm, O’Brien adjusted to new ways of life in light of the ongoing pandemic and credits her entire team at the farm for getting through 2020 and preparing for 2021.

“Reflecting on 2020 gives me a renewed sense of pride and optimism as I am made keenly aware of how much our team has been able to accomplish under the most trying of circumstances,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien also touched on highlights her team was able to tackle in the past year, including a new greenhouse, the Healing Hoophouse, the free CFF at-home series, a community-supported agriculture (CSA) program, COVID-safe programming, and a holiday harvest gift basket project.

“Our mission is all about outdoor education and connection with the natural world and each other,” O’Brien said. “Especially during this pandemic, programs like our Camp Wild Nature Camp this summer and our Fall Garden Club were vital options for parents. Our nature-based curriculum offered important ways to learn and grow together in a COVID-safe environment.

“While almost all of our traditional classes, workshops and field trips were put on hold due to the pandemic, these two programs thrived and were a highlight of our 2020 accomplishments.”

This past holiday season, the farm made it a priority to give back to those in need.

“Sharing in our bounty of fruits and vegetables and partnering with local businesses, farmers, churches and non-profits we were able to give away over $5,000 in produce, gift cards, artisan goods, and services to more than 50

families in need,” beamed O’Brien.

In addition, the farm won the Clarkston Community Award for Collaboration.

“Our farm was honored to receive the award for our work with Clarkston Community Schools and the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club,” O’Brien said. “Our Learning Adventures, the name for our award-winning field trip curriculum, was created in collaboration with and support from CCS. The bussing for all the CCS first, third and fifth grade students is paid for by the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club. Collectively, we have been able to serve thousands of kids as we help them engage in hands-on learning at the farm.

“We strive to always do what’s best for kids.”

The farm will be closed to the public until mid-February to deep clean and improve teaching and growing spaces.

The Sunflower Market and visiting hours will resume February 24 and run every Wednesday and Thursday from 12- 6 p.m.

“I am immensely proud of our ability to not only survive 2020 but to thrive,” O’Brien said.

“We are truly blessed to have the level of support enjoyed over the past four years as we have grown into a vibrant and beautiful place of joy, learning and community gathering.”