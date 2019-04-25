Wolfpack Update for April 24, 2019

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team dominated the field with a 17-5 win over Lake Orion, April 16.

“My girls have been working extremely hard over the last few weeks, as well as in the off season to stay in shape,” said Rachel Vickers, head coach. “Lake Orion has always been a tough opponent and we went into the game prepared to fight for a win. The girls never let up, and played hard the entire game.”

Senior Elizabeth Oda opened the scoring for the Wolves with her first of five goals for the night.

The girls closed the first half with a 10-2 lead with goals from Oda, junior Maya Roy, junior Kaitlyn Bridger, and junior Caroline Williamson.

Oda and Bridger led the team with five goals a piece. Roy scored four goals and Williamson had three goals.

The Wolves host Birmingham United on Wednesday and Bloomfield Hills on Monday. Both games are at 7 p.m.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team finished in first place in the OAA No. 2 meet last Wednesday at Twin Lakes.

They finished with a total of 299 as Bloomfield Hills finished in second with 300; Lake Orion, third, 320; Rochester Adams, fourth, 328; Troy, fifth, 331; Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 345.

Noah Bridgeman and Patrick Deardorff shared a four-way tie for first place with a par of 73.

Cole Smaka hit a 75 for seventh place; Brendan Aughe and Harry Bowman, 78 for eighth place; and Alex Oda, 79 for tenth place.

* * *

The Clarkston Boys and Girls Track and Field teams host Rochester Adams this Wednesday and head to Oxford on Saturday for an invitational. The Clarkston Varsity Softball team heads to North Farmington for a double header on Thursday and they head to Dundee for a tournament on Saturday.

Keep up on game changes on Twitter and Facebook by following Clarkston Athletics.