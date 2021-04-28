Wolfpack Update for April 28, 2021

Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer went 1-1 last week.

They defeated Goodrich on the road on April 22, 8-0.

Sophomore Michaela Holbein led with three goals and had one assist. Senior Ryann Fetty had two goals and two assists.

Sophomore Caroline Norrito had one goal and one assist. Senior Ella Paul and freshman Kennedy Mareches had one goal each. Sophomore Ava Bechtell, junior Lauryn Sajan and senior Grace John had one assist each.

The Wolves lost to Birmingham Seaholm on April 20, 2-1. Bechtell scored the lone goal.

The Clarkston Girls JV Soccer team defeated Seaholm, 5-0, with a hat trick by Ali Gibeau. Nicole Lemker had two goals. Isabel Shaw was in the net for the shut out.

Clarkston opened the week against Farmington. JV plays at Brandon on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Wolves host Waterford Kettering at the Clarkston High School Stadium on Tuesday, May 4. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

***

Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf finished in 12th place at OmniKinetics at The Orchards last Friday with 360. Blake Botterill led, hitting a 87 for the day. Stephen Rusnak had 89; Brendan Aughe had 90 and Jack Spring had 94.

The Wolves finished in 14th place in the Hazen Transfer Varsity tournament at Red Run Golf Club, April 19. Aughe led with a par of 84. Cristian Walk hit a 87; Rusnak, 91; Botterill, 93; and Alex Oda, 99.